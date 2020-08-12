Marathon in a Month challenge plea from Hospiscare
PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2020
Hospiscare is encouraging people to get their running shoes on for a new virtual fundraising challenge.
Marathon in a Month is a new event from the hospice charity for Exeter, Mid and East Devon.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the charity’s fundraising efforts since March, causing many events to be cancelled.
Hospiscare is predicting a £1million deficit to its funding this year and relies on income from fundraising events to fund 85 per cent of its services.
The marathon takes place throughout the month of October, and participants can walk, jog or run to complete the 26.2 mile challenge in 31 days.
Marathon in a Month allows participants to choose their level of challenge – whether that’s walking or jogging a few miles each day or even running a marathon every weekend in October.
To support the charity’s Marathon in a Month challenge, visit the Hospiscare website to register your place
