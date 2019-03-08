Video

‘Up for a challenge’ - Sidmouth teacher celebrates 105th birthday

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday. Ref shs 14 19TI 1589. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A retired teacher with a flair for poetry has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Marjorie Hodnett celebrated her latest milestone on Monday, April 1, with friends and family at Abbeyfield Court.

At her birthday celebration, Marjorie read out some of her own poetry, which was met by cheers from guests.

The centenarian enjoys setting herself a challenge ahead of her next birthday and over the last two years has been the star of a short documentary and the oldest recipient of an honorary degree.

She moved to Sidbury in 1956 to teach at All Saint’s Primary School and was also the choir master at the Methodist Church.

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday with Eric and Babara Lang who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry Ife Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday with Eric and Babara Lang who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry Ife

Myra Johansen, house manager at Abbeyfield Court, said: “She’s very careful with what she eats. She takes everything in her stride and she is up for a challenge.

“We ask her what is she going to do this year, last year it was doing her video documentary or her poetry book or getting her degree.

“Each year we try to find her something to aim at, last year we had the royal wedding and she said ‘I have to keep alive and have to keep going for this’.”

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday. Ref shs 14 19TI 1594. Picture: Terry Ife Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday. Ref shs 14 19TI 1594. Picture: Terry Ife