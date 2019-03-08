‘Up for a challenge’ - Sidmouth teacher celebrates 105th birthday
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 03 April 2019
Archant
A retired teacher with a flair for poetry has celebrated her 105th birthday.
Marjorie Hodnett celebrated her latest milestone on Monday, April 1, with friends and family at Abbeyfield Court.
At her birthday celebration, Marjorie read out some of her own poetry, which was met by cheers from guests.
The centenarian enjoys setting herself a challenge ahead of her next birthday and over the last two years has been the star of a short documentary and the oldest recipient of an honorary degree.
She moved to Sidbury in 1956 to teach at All Saint’s Primary School and was also the choir master at the Methodist Church.
Myra Johansen, house manager at Abbeyfield Court, said: “She’s very careful with what she eats. She takes everything in her stride and she is up for a challenge.
“We ask her what is she going to do this year, last year it was doing her video documentary or her poetry book or getting her degree.
“Each year we try to find her something to aim at, last year we had the royal wedding and she said ‘I have to keep alive and have to keep going for this’.”
