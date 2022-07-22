News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mary celebrates 101st birthday

Adam Manning

Published: 2:36 PM July 22, 2022
arcot house

Mary Harlow and her daughter Cathy Duke joined in the party. - Credit: Arcot House.

Sidmouth care home resident Mary Harlow celebrated her 101st birthday this week.

Mary's family, including daughter Cathy Duke, her friends and staff at the home joined in the celebrations on the lawn at Arcot House, Sidmouth. 

As bubbles and fine food were passed around, Mary was serenaded by ukulele maestro Ged Stephenson playing some of Mary’s favourites from over the decades, which everyone, in a very English way, mumbled along to. 

Raise a toast to Mary on her 101st birthday. - Credit: Arcot House.

A spokesperson for Arcot House said: “As well as her daughter, granddaughter and other family,

Mary was joined by members of the local community in Sidmouth where Mary is well known, including from the Choral Society, which Mary was a member of for many years and, as the grand looking cake was brought out, we all sang happy birthday and people remembered all the good times they’d had with Mary over the years.” 

Mary Harlow said she had an absolutely wonderful time and was so grateful to everyone for making it a special day for her. 

Mary cutting her birthday cake. - Credit: Arcot House.


