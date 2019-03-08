Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Memorial match in memory of Sidmouth dad raises £663 for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:02 12 September 2019

Family and friends of Matt Portman pulled on their football kits to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: Sophie Peters

Family and friends of Matt Portman pulled on their football kits to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: Sophie Peters

Archant

A football match held in memory of a popular Sidmouth man has raised £663 for the Devon Air Ambulance.

Friends and family of Matt Portman pulled on their football kits, including Aston Villa's claret and blue strip in tribute to the father-of-two's favourite team.

The memorial match was held at Sidmouth Football Club on Sunday, September 8.

Before the match, a minute's silence was held, followed by kick-off from the father-of-two's children Sophie and William, who ran the length of the pitch to score a goal in the opposition's half.

Mr Portman died while on holiday in June.

His brother Dave organised the game with Piers Edwards, Jay Thorne and others from Sidmouth Town Football Club.

The team of family and friends played against Mr Portman's five-a-side football club. The score was 4-3 to the five-a-side team.

Dave Portman said: "Although it has been an incredibly difficult few months for the family, it was heartwarming to see the number of people that came along to support the game.

"My brother was a huge supporter of the Devon Air Ambulance, so it seemed only fitting to get together and raise money for the charity doing something that Matt loved - playing football."

The fundraising event was supported by more than 50 attendees.

Piers Edwards, who played football with the accountant, said: "Dave named the event the Matt Portman Community Cup and the word community could not have been more apt.

"It was a fantastic day and attended by many who were not fortunate enough to know Matt, but wanted to support the event and his family.

"Sidmouth did us proud and we raised an excellent sum of money for the Devon Air Ambulance.

"We hope that we can do it again next year."

Prizes included tickets to watch Exeter Chiefs, Exeter City and Torquay United; entry to local attractions such as Powderham Castle, Woodlands and Darts Farm; gifts from the Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary and Rodney Moorhouse Jewellers; and a range of wines and spirits.

After the match and raffle, friends and family enjoyed free-play on the pitch, and refreshments in the clubhouse.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery trio claim third successive Uffculme Triples title

The Ottery Bowls Club trio who lifted the Uffculme Triples title for the third successifve year. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB.

Sidmouth Chiefs suffer tough baptism at higher level with defeat at Cleve

Sidmouth at home to Paignton. Ref shsp 15 19TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth runner Kirsteen Welch sparkles at SW Inter Counties Road Championships

Kirsteen Welch on her way to victory at Chippenham. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth bowlers see off touring sides Beech Hill and Ledbury

Sidmouth and Beech Hill bowlers before their match. Picture SIDMOUTH BC

Sidmouth Tennis Club enjoy a Grand Slam summer

Jed Ionov Flint, Louis McCullough, Sam Foster and Lewis Morgan, the under 16 winners of Team Tennis Division 2. Picture: Sidmouth Tennis Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists