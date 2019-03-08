Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries Archant

An application to revamp Sidmouth's aging skate park has been submitted.

Consultant Maverick Industries unveiled a design at the start of this year as it held a public consultation in the town.

Sidmouth Town Council has promised to invest hundreds of thousands of pounds into the Manstone site to meet the needs of young people.

A Maverick Industries spokesman confirmed plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council.