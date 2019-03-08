Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park
PUBLISHED: 14:39 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 30 October 2019
Archant
An application to revamp Sidmouth's aging skate park has been submitted.
Consultant Maverick Industries unveiled a design at the start of this year as it held a public consultation in the town.
Sidmouth Town Council has promised to invest hundreds of thousands of pounds into the Manstone site to meet the needs of young people.
A Maverick Industries spokesman confirmed plans have been submitted to East Devon District Council.
Comments have been disabled on this article.