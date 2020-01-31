Advanced search

Radio presenter to give speech at opening of Ottery retirement complex

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 February 2020

A popular radio presenter will be attending the official opening of a retirement complex in Ottery.

David Fitzgerald, who first began broadcasting on commercial radio in the 1980s, before moving to television and working at TSW, Anglia Television and Sky News, will be joining retirees at the official opening of the Tumbling Weir Court Retirement Living development on Tumbling Weir Way.

The opening will be held on February 6 - guests who attend the event will be treated to a buffet lunch in the communal lounge, and at 11.30am there will be an entertaining talk from Mr Fitzgerald about his career.

Geoff Bates, Head of Marketing at McCarthy and Stone South, "The development has attracted a great deal of interest, and we look forward to opening our doors and showcasing the many ways in which Tumbling Weir Court is enriching the lives of Ottery St Mary retirees."

