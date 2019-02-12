Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

An updated application to build a roadside service station featuring a McDonalds drive-through near Ottery is expected to be submitted soon.

The plans were initially submitted in June of last year and would see the construction of a new service station on the Straightway Head Junction on the A30 near Whimple, approximately two miles west of Ottery.

If development goes ahead, the applicant says it would bring 65 new jobs to the area.

Despite receiving the support of Ottery St Mary Town Council and Whimple Parish Council, East Devon District Council raised issues with the application, delaying a decision.

In January, three additional reports were added to the application focusing on wildlife and impact on visual landscape.

A council spokesman said that it would not be appropriate to publicly state the authority’s concerns at this stage but that the applicant is currently considering the issues raised.

The spokesman said however that amended plans are expected to be submitted shortly.

They would then be the subject to further consultation with the community.

A spokesman for McDonald’s told the Herald: “This planning application is currently live and we are working through statutory consultee responses, as is usual as part of the process.

“We are hopeful that the application will be approved to bring 65 local jobs to the area.”

Currently, the nearest McDonald’s to Ottery is in Exmouth, is 13 miles away.

The nearest service station on the A30 is Whiddon Down services, between Exeter and Okehampton, 30 miles from Ottery.

The original application was submitted by Rapleys LLP on behalf of MRH (GB) Ltd which is one of the UK’s largest independent petrol station owners and operators.

The application includes a petrol station – comprising a sales building, canopy, car and caravan parking, fuel pumps for cars and lorries, two underground storage tanks and ancillary arrangements.

The petrol station would have five pumps and room for 34 car parking spaces.

The proposed McDonald’s would include seating for customers and 47 car parking spaces.