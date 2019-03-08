Video

Ottery Food and Families Festival 2019: What can you expect at this year's festival?

Talented chefs from across East Devon are set to cook up a storm when they take to the stage at this year's Ottery Food and Families Festival.

Event organisers held an official launch on Tuesday at The Pig at Combe where some of this year's demonstrators were present.

With the festival now in its seventh year, Ottery will be packed with market stalls and events across the town, including cookery demonstrations in the main marquee and children's activities when it returns on Saturday, June 1.

This year's line up includes students from The King's School, the Samosa Lady, Rusty Pig, JP Williams of the Lamb and Flag, the Pig at Combe's head chef Daniel Gavriilidis, Michelle Stode, Christopher Piper and Michael Perry, from Ottery's new care home King's Manor.

Ollie Smith and Erin Drew, both in year 10, will be demonstrating with their teacher Deborah Capon on the day ahead of going on work experience at Lympstone Manor and The Pig respectively.

Robin Rea, from the Rusty Pig, said: "It's made me so proud to be part of Ottery. It is an up and coming destination for food, it's just getting even better and better seven years in so yes very proud."

A tapas night on Friday, May 31, will act as an appetiser for the main event which will run from 10am to 10pm on June 1.

Tina Chauhan-Challis, a co-founder of the festival, will be going up against Mr Rea in a 'battle of the chefs' as the final demonstration before the revelation of this year's silent auction.

She said: "We will definitely spice up the afternoon. I'm very proud to see it grow and supporting local businesses and highlighting small towns and what we can produce, it's great."

The Institute will be open between 10am and 2pm with a number of children's activities throughout the day and teas provided by the WI.

Ottery St Mary Library, Tickety Boo, the Curious Otter bookshop, Silver Otter café and Sewing Room will also have activities throughout the day.

This year's silent auction features a wealth of top prizes including a signed Exeter Chiefs shirt, dining experiences, wine tasting evening, a used car and a mid-week stay at The Pig at Combe.

The event will run until 10pm ending with music from Yonder Blues Boys, Los No Boss and DJ Dick Kurtaine as part of Rock for Refugees night.

A free programme detailing the day are available in shops and cafes throughout the town.

