Living by the sea has more than the obvious attractions. Destination Sidmouth was the prime consideration for Steve and Sarita Andrews, owners of the new Santi store in Fore Street.

Derived from the classical Indian language “Santi” - pronounced Shanti - means peace and it is certainly a peaceful and tranquil environment they have created with their new store which ultimately started as a bit of a hobby as Steve was always buying things for their home.

They are both very conscious of ensuring that when buying stock, it is ethically produced and plastic free.

Having lived in Miami and Costa Rica, they missed the joy of the ocean and in the last year upped sticks and brought their daughter and three dogs from St Albans, like so many people who have made Sidmouth their home.

Covid can be blamed for many things and when it hit, Steve’s job with a large media company in the city changed direction and he found it was one he didn’t want to travel in and so the decision was made to change their lives for the better, with the main objective to open the store they had often dreamed of.

Opening their doors on the July 10 in the former Polka premises, the store carries and eclectic mix of handpicked goods including jewellery, bags, baskets, teas, kitchenware, tableware, candles and diffusers, cushions, throws, rugs etc. with some big sellers already establishing themselves within the store.

No sooner had they arrived, the third lockdown hit, and since re-opening earlier this year it has been a challenge to familiarise themselves with all the area has to offer, however the warm reception they have experienced has been heart-warming for them with tremendous support from most of the local retailers who have all undergone such a challenging time over the last two years. We are all in the same boat and although it may be rather choppy and uncertain at present, we can all look forward to calmer waters ahead.