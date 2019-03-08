Meet Sidmouth Slimming World's 'inspirational' Women of the Year

A group of inspirational slimmers, who gained a newfound confidence through their weight loss, have been given a prestigious award.

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named their Sidmouth Slimming World group's 'Woman of the Year' 2019.

The women attend one of the five groups run by Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig.

Sarah Green dropped from a size 18 to a size 12 and said her new weight has made her 'more comfortable in her own skin'.

Gina Denney has lost three and a half stone since joining in April this year.

She said: "I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World five months ago, and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group.

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you, and you believe in yourself, you can do anything you set your mind to.

"I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there's a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way."

Debbie Leeds said the recipes and tips she picked up at meetings help her to enjoy her favourite meals. Jill Harrop joined the group in December 2017 and lost 9.5lbs in her first week.

Gemma Jones said: "I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because you don't know what to expect, but right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease, and the support I've received has been amazing. I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends, I just love it."

Group leaders Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig praised their members for being fantastic ambassadors.

The Sidmouth Slimming World groups are held every Wednesday at 9.30am and 11.30am at Kennaway House, every Thursday at 5pm and 7pm at Stowford Community Centre and every Saturday at 9am at Sidmouth C of E Primary School, Woolbrook Road.

To join or find out more, call Lisa on 07974 802627 or Harriet on 07828 299391.