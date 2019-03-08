Meet the Author at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Paul Atterbury will be speaking at Kennaway House. Picture: Provided by Paul Atterbury Provided by Paul Atterbury

Paul Atterbury from Antiques Roadshow is the visiting writer for the Meet the Author event at Kennaway House on Tuesday, July 16.

As well as being one of the TV show's experts, he is a writer, lecturer, curator and broadcaster who specialises in the art, architecture and design of the 19th and 20th centuries.

He has written extensively on the history of Britain's railways, and has also authored or edited more than 50 books covering topics such as travel, art and design, canals and the First World War. He has been a member of the Antiques Roadshow's team of experts for 29 years.

Paul will be giving an interesting talk about his diverse career, and there will be a chance to meet him and ask questions.

Admission is £13, to include a glass of wine, and tickets can be bought from Kennaway House by telephone on 01395 515 551, or in person. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start.