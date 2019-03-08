Summer feel-good novelists give talk at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Two bestselling writers of feel-good summer reads will share the secrets of writing the perfect novel at Kennaway House.

Veronica Henry and Milly Johnson are the Meet the Author guests on Monday, July 29.

Veronica Henry lives and works in Devon and is the author of 20 bestselling books, enjoyed all over the world. She started her writing life working on The Archers, before becoming a script editor on hundreds of TV dramas including Holby City and Heartbeat.

Milly Johnson is a bestselling author of sixteen novels, including The Yorkshire Pudding Club and The Perfectly Imperfect Woman. Known as the 'Queen of Feel-Good Fiction', she has sold millions of copies of her books worldwide. Milly attended the University of Exeter, but is proudly from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, where she still lives. She is making a rare appearance in Devon.

Tickets are £13 each, to include a glass of wine,, and can be purchased from Kennaway House, 01395 515551, or Winstone's Bookshop Sidmouth, 01395 579969.