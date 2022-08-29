News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

'Meet the Author' of a book challenging mainstream economic policies

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:14 AM August 29, 2022
Andrew Blackwood

Andrew Blackwood - Credit: Contributed

The Colyton-based author of a book recommending a reformed ‘social’ capitalism will be holding a free launch and question-and-answer session in Sidmouth on Friday, September 9. 

As the Tory leadership candidates argue over issues of taxation and economic growth, Andrew Blackwood’s book Social Capitalism: The End of Neo-Liberalism and Where We Go Next argues that modern capitalism fails to serve the interests of ordinary people.  

He criticises ‘the absurdity’ of focusing on economic growth, and describes the benefits of creating a more just and equal society.   

He said: “While not proposing free market capitalism should be demolished, wholly different policies are needed to overcome the country’s current problems. 

“Instead of ideology and Alice-in-Wonderland dogma – from either the Left or Right – we need imaginative, pragmatic policies to tackle head on the scourges of poverty, inequality, poor economic performance, wasted talent and blighted ambition.” 

The event will take place at the Leigh Browne Room at Dissenter of Sidmouth from 2.30pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be available. 

Sidmouth News
Colyton News

