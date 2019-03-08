Meet the Author: Travel special at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Kennaway House. Picture: Jess Morgan Jess Morgan

Two jet-setting journalists will be talking about their travels at the next Meet the Author event at Kennaway House on Friday, September 20.

Gill Charlton is a former editor of the Daily Telegraph Travel and a freelance travel writer.

Interviewing her will be Stephen Dunk, a previous director at the Daily Telegraph, and now managing director of TravelZoo Europe, a leading provider of travel deals.

Gill and Stephen will discuss their careers in the travel journalism industry, disclose some essential tips and insider recommendations, and share their most exciting, and most terrifying, adventures.

They will also be able to answer questions from the audience and give advice based on their own experiences, tackling subjects such as personal safety, travel money, insurance, car hire and dealing with airlines.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £13, to include a glass of wine. To book, call 01395 515551 or visit the Kennaway House office.