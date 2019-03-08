Meet the Trees events in Sidmouth

John and Jean Twibell at Farthing Wood, one of the venues. Picture: Diana East All rights reserved

A chance to see some of the special trees in gardens around Sidmouth

It's the end of a week-long celebration of trees in the Sidmouth area.

The Sidmouth Arboretum has been encouraging the appreciation of trees, with a series of guided walks and talks.

And there's a chance to finish the week with a visit to some gardens with special trees, on Friday May 24 and Saturday 25:

Friday 10.00 - 12.00 : Carolyn Trussell, Littlemead, Beatlands, a designed garden.

Also 10.00 - 12.00, Ewan Anderson, EDDC Blackmore Gardens, Tree Drawing.

2.00 - 4.00: Diana East, Belmont Hotel, a goyle garden.

Saturday 10.00 - 12.30 Roger and Linda Mills, Churchills, Convent Road. Exotic features.

Also 10.00 -12.30 Amanda and Michael Wilcock, 9 Convent Fields. Maturing birches.

2.00 - 4.00 Ed Dolphin, EDDC Knowle Gardens, Knowle Drive. New planting, future plans.

Also 2.00 - 4.00 John and Jean Twibell, Farthing Wood, Broadway Wood. Pond, vegetables, flowers.

Also 2.00 - 4.00 Jon Ball, Sidholme Hotel, Elysian Fields. Heritage garden.