Meeting planned to set up conversational Spanish group
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2020
tupungato
If conversational Spanish classes is something you would like to get involved with, then Heather Bewick would like to hear from you.
Heather is setting up a meeting to allow like-minded people to get together to see if they can take the idea forward.
She said: "It would be great to have a Spanish Conversation Group in Sidmouth which could involve meeting up for a coffee/walk and talk whilst practising and improving spoken Spanish language.
"Native Spanish speakers would be a great help in encouraging group conversation. I am, however, at a basic language conversational level so hoping it will appeal to a range of abilities."
Heather said she wanted to see how much interest there was in her idea and has arranged a meeting to take place on Thursday, February 27, at 7pm, at Dukes, Market Place, Sidmouth.
If there is enough interest, she plans to set it up as a free group.
Comments have been disabled on this article.