Meeting planned to set up conversational Spanish group

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2020

Flag of Spain moving in the wind.

Flag of Spain moving in the wind.

If conversational Spanish classes is something you would like to get involved with, then Heather Bewick would like to hear from you.

Heather is setting up a meeting to allow like-minded people to get together to see if they can take the idea forward.

She said: "It would be great to have a Spanish Conversation Group in Sidmouth which could involve meeting up for a coffee/walk and talk whilst practising and improving spoken Spanish language.

"Native Spanish speakers would be a great help in encouraging group conversation. I am, however, at a basic language conversational level so hoping it will appeal to a range of abilities."

Heather said she wanted to see how much interest there was in her idea and has arranged a meeting to take place on Thursday, February 27, at 7pm, at Dukes, Market Place, Sidmouth.

If there is enough interest, she plans to set it up as a free group.

