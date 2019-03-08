Advanced search

Volunteers needed to support scheme to resettle refugee family in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:36 10 October 2019

A meeting with be held in Sidmouth.

A meeting with be held in Sidmouth.

doomko

A community project is seeking volunteers to help resettle a refugee family in Sidmouth.

The companions group, made up of members from Sidmouth Catholic Church, is working on an application, supported by the Dioceses of Plymouth as part of the Home Office's community sponsorship scheme.

The government scheme was launched in 2016 and allows community groups including charities, faith groups, churches and businesses to take on the role of supporting resettled refugees in the UK.

ABIDE in Ottery was successful in its work to support a family and is now working with the Sidmouth group to progress its application.

The companions group has organised an open meeting in Sidmouth on Saturday (October 12) to find out about the various volunteer roles including befriending, languages, education and fundraising.

Brigid McEleney-Smith, project leader for the companion group, said: "We are now at the point of recruiting volunteers to deliver the support that we are proposing. We know there are many people in Sidmouth that would welcome the opportunity to support the family.

"We were moved at the plight of the families and we all felt we would like to do something. We did not know how best to help.

"We heard about our neighbours in Ottery who had done the very same thing. As a parish this might be something we could help with.

"Volunteers would be needed so they could be taking them to different places on the buses, or drive them to GP appointments for example, or have language skills as they will need to be able to become conversant in English.

"At the moment it's a small group that are doing the research. We always said we would go into it with an open mind and open heart and doors keep opening and we now need volunteers.

"We would be able to help in a way we planned and being able to do it through this community sponsorship scheme."

Sidmouth Catholic Church will provide the accommodation for the family.

The open meeting will be held at St Teresa's Hall, Connaught Road, on Saturday (October 12) between 10.30am to midday.

Anna Roderick from ABIDE will be sharing the group's experience.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Nine-home development in Newton Poppleford gets green light – despite residents’ objections

Waterleat in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 08-16SH 5741. Picture: Simon Horn

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Volunteers needed to support scheme to resettle refugee family in Sidmouth

A meeting with be held in Sidmouth.

Parents tell story of how they found their children to encourage others to adopt

It is estimated that 40 per cent of children waiting for an adoptive family in Devon are in sibling groups: Picture: Families for Children

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

Number of children waiting for adoptive parents rises, prompting appeal

More people are needed to come forward to adopt children.

County council pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030

Carbon Neutral. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists