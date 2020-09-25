Advanced search

Phyllis Baxter memorial plaque delayed, but not forgotten

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 September 2020

Phyllis Baxter receiving the Citizen of the Year award from mayor Glyn Dobson in 2017.

Ottery residents are being reassured that the project to put up a plaque in memory of the late Phyllis Baxter is still going ahead.

The town’s mayor Vicky Johns took to social media to confirm that the plaque honouring ‘Ottery’s great ambassador’ is in the process of being made.

She said the delay in having it installed outside the library is attributable to the Covid-19 crisis.

The town council agreed in February that a plaque should be erected as a tribute to the much-loved former tourist information manager, who was instrumental in organising many of the town’s events and community activities.

The template and wording of the plaque were approved at the council’s next meeting in March, but then the coronavirus lockdown began.

Phyllis Baxter died on September 22, 2018, and earlier this month, some of her friends posted on social media saying they wished the plaque could have been in place in time for the second anniversary of her death.

