Young mental health ambassadors speak at Sidmouth business breakfast

Mental health ambassadors from Sidmouth Primary School at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting. Picture; Philippa Davies Archant

Primary school pupils presented their thoughts on mental well-being to Sidmouth businesspeople on Wednesday, February 12.

Ten 'mental health ambassadors' from Year Six of Sidmouth Primary School gave the presentation at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting.

The pupils gave their interpretations of the '10 a day choices for mental health', widely used in schools.

They include talking about your feelings if you are upset, doing something you enjoy and are good at, keeping physically and mentally active, helping other people, eating a healthy diet and drinking plenty of water.

The initiative is part of Sidmouth's bid to become a mental health friendly town, promoted by the Well-being and Action Team (WHAT).

WHAT is holding two free workshops on mental well-being for bosses and employees at the Kingswood & Devoran Hotel on the Esplanade.

The first is on Monday, March 16 from 1pm until 2pm, and the second on Thursday, March 19, from 8am until 9am.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com or call 01395 892 011.