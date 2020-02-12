Advanced search

Young mental health ambassadors speak at Sidmouth business breakfast

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020

Mental health ambassadors from Sidmouth Primary School at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting. Picture; Philippa Davies

Mental health ambassadors from Sidmouth Primary School at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting. Picture; Philippa Davies

Archant

Primary school pupils presented their thoughts on mental well-being to Sidmouth businesspeople on Wednesday, February 12.

Ten 'mental health ambassadors' from Year Six of Sidmouth Primary School gave the presentation at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting.

The pupils gave their interpretations of the '10 a day choices for mental health', widely used in schools.

They include talking about your feelings if you are upset, doing something you enjoy and are good at, keeping physically and mentally active, helping other people, eating a healthy diet and drinking plenty of water.

The initiative is part of Sidmouth's bid to become a mental health friendly town, promoted by the Well-being and Action Team (WHAT).

WHAT is holding two free workshops on mental well-being for bosses and employees at the Kingswood & Devoran Hotel on the Esplanade.

The first is on Monday, March 16 from 1pm until 2pm, and the second on Thursday, March 19, from 8am until 9am.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com or call 01395 892 011.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Sidbury man Tom King MBE

Tom King. Picture: The King Family

Anti-social behaviour and fraudster swindling Sidmouth residents on police radar

Sgt Andy Squires gave councillors his latest report.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Sidbury man Tom King MBE

Tom King. Picture: The King Family

Anti-social behaviour and fraudster swindling Sidmouth residents on police radar

Sgt Andy Squires gave councillors his latest report.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Sidmouth boss: “We’ve got to be brave enough to make changes”

Sidmouth Town's Danny Burwood chats to one of his players during Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

Sidmouth and Tipton share top spot in latest Indoor Cricket League table

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Exeter Races hosting Cheltenham Festival stars this Sunday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Johnson back and scoring as Ottery Under-14s march with win over high-flying South Molton

Freddie Clarke in action for Ottery St Mary Under-14s during the 5-2 win over South Molton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24