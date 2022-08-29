Ceremony will pay tribute to civilian seafarers

Saturday, September 3 is Merchant Navy Day - and has been since 2000. Sidmouth Royal Naval Old Comrades Association will mark the occasion and pay tribute to civilian seafarers in a colours ceremony at the Triangle at 9am.

It is said that the term ‘Merchant Navy’ (MN) was coined by King George V in 1919 on the first Remembrance Sunday, as he recognised the efforts and sacrifices made by merchant sailors during WWI. On 14th February 1928, the nation’s merchant marine was formally renamed, when HRH Prince of Wales became the first ‘Master of the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets’, and the MN was recognised as the ‘fourth service’.

In the two World Wars, when Britain’s lifeline of food, fuel, men and material was under severe German threat, merchant seamen ran the gauntlet of surface ships and submarines to keep the nation supplied. In doing so, in WWI 3,000 ships were sunk, with 15,000 lives lost. In WWII, the Merchant Navy delivered all of Britain’s oil, most of its raw materials and half of its food. Then there were the strategically vital convoys to Malta and Arctic USSR. All told, around 4,700 ships were sunk, with 35,000 seamens’ lives lost.

Post-war, global turbulence saw the MN carrying cargo and men to support British interests all over the world, and personnel were regularly put in harm’s way. Even whilst taking troops to Belfast during the ‘Troubles’, merchant vessels were fired upon. The Falklands conflict was a particularly big operation that saw 52 MN vessels in support. Without them, it simply would not have been a success - and of 255 men lost, 14 were civilian seamen.

After 55 years, the MN were finally given this full recognition, and also a designated day. The date chosen, 3rd September, was the day in 1939 that saw the first vessel sunk in WWII. It was a passenger liner, the SS Athenia, and she was torpedoed by a U-boat in the eastern Atlantic whilst heading for Canada. Britain was not at war when she cast off from Glasgow, and the sinking was highly controversial. Of the 1,418 aboard, 98 civilian passengers and 19 crew were killed.

Any townspeople or tourists wishing to pay their respects at the Sidmouth service are very welcome.