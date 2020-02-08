Advanced search

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

PUBLISHED: 11:17 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 08 February 2020

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

Archant

Dangerous weather conditions are being forecast for the south-west by the Met Office, which has upgraded its weather warning for Sunday to amber.

Storm Ciara is forecast to bring a spell of very strong winds, with gusts of 60 to 70mph, and isolated gusts of 70 to 80mph.

Damage to buildings is expected, with a risk of flying debris.

Large waves are predicted to lash the coast, with beach material being thrown on to sea fronts and coastal roads.

There is likely to be disruption to road, rail and ferry services.

Vulnerable roads and bridges could be closed, and there is a warning of possible power cuts.

The amber warning comes into force at 8am on Sunday (February 9) and is in place until 9pm.

But it will remain mild for the time of year, with the temperature around 13 Celcius for much of the day.

