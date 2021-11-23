The yellow warning of strong winds covers the whole of the south-west - Credit: The Met Office

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued by the Met Office for this Saturday, November 27.

The warning covers most of the UK including Devon, where it will be in force from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and a chance of damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, and a slight chance of power cuts.

People are being advised to secure loose objects outside their homes such as garden furniture, close doors and windows and keep parked vehicles clear of trees, walls and fences.

Motorists should take extra care on exposed roads and bridges, and give extra space to cyclists who may be blown into the path of vehicles.