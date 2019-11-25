Advanced search

More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

PUBLISHED: 14:28 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 25 November 2019

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

The wet weather does not look set to go away any time soon with another yellow warning from the Met Office.

The company has issued a yellow warning for rain in Devon, following another wet weekend across the county.

The Met Office expects a mostly dry and clear start to Monday evening (November 25) but foresees heavy rain arriving during the early hours of the morning. The forecast for the rest of the week is expected to be wet and windy.

Many East Devon roads were flooded including in Sidmouth, at Bulverton on the B3176.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said over the weekend 25 gullies had to be cleared because they were blocked by leaves.

A further 10 gullies were checked and cleared out in Sidford and Sidbury on Saturday.

The councillor said: "I actually went out overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday and cleared 25 gullies that were blocked by leaves and as a result averted properties from being flooded.

"Very challenging conditions and unfortunately some drivers once again failed to take on board the message not to drive through flood water."

Most Read

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Curious Devon: Escot House tour

Curious Devon: Escot House. Pictures: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Conservative ‘fake newspaper’ compared to ‘factcheckUK’

Conservative election material. Picture: Dr Martyn Cutmore

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth antiques centre turns one

Vincent Page, of Antiques on High, celebrates one year in business. Picture: Antiques on High

Curious Devon: Escot House tour

Curious Devon: Escot House. Pictures: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Conservative ‘fake newspaper’ compared to ‘factcheckUK’

Conservative election material. Picture: Dr Martyn Cutmore

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

General Election 2019: Conservative ‘fake newspaper’ compared to ‘factcheckUK’

Conservative election material. Picture: Dr Martyn Cutmore

Poolpod donation to Sidmouth Swimming Pool to make swimming accessible to all

The newly installed Poolpod. Picture: LED Leisure

Sidmouth bauble decorating competition launched

Jermaine Day and Sharon Hobson of Flutterbys with some of the decorated baubles. Ref shs 47 19TI 4844. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists