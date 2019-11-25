More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

The wet weather does not look set to go away any time soon with another yellow warning from the Met Office.

The company has issued a yellow warning for rain in Devon, following another wet weekend across the county.

The Met Office expects a mostly dry and clear start to Monday evening (November 25) but foresees heavy rain arriving during the early hours of the morning. The forecast for the rest of the week is expected to be wet and windy.

Many East Devon roads were flooded including in Sidmouth, at Bulverton on the B3176.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said over the weekend 25 gullies had to be cleared because they were blocked by leaves.

A further 10 gullies were checked and cleared out in Sidford and Sidbury on Saturday.

The councillor said: "I actually went out overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday and cleared 25 gullies that were blocked by leaves and as a result averted properties from being flooded.

"Very challenging conditions and unfortunately some drivers once again failed to take on board the message not to drive through flood water."