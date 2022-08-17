News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Meteors, music and storytelling at Sidmouth's observatory

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:29 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 12:49 PM August 17, 2022
Storytelling under the stars

Storytelling under the stars

Around 180 people gathered at the Norman Lockyer Observatory for its annual Perseid Meteor Watch and Storytelling Under the Stars on Thursday, August 11. 

Visitors brought rugs and deckchairs to view the spectacle.

Stargazers at Norman Lockyer Observatory

Stargazers gather at the observatory as darkness falls

David Strange, chair of the observatory, said: “ Unfortunately the bright full moon competed with many but the brightest meteors, however 178 meteors were detected on our dedicated meteor cameras which are aimed to the northern and eastern skies.  

“We were also treated to a storytelling session given by Exeter-based David Heathfield, who enthralled all with tales about Perseus and Andromeda, Tanabata from Japanese mythology (The Shepherd Boy and the Weaver Girl) and the Reindeer Girl and the Moon from Siberian mythology.  

“David and his musician friend Kimwei McCarthy very kindly came along at very short notice, as our resident storyteller, Janet Dowling was indisposed.  

Musician Kimwei McCarthy performing during the Meteor Watch

Musician Kimwei McCarthy performing during the Meteor Watch

“Visitors were also treated to views of Saturn, Jupiter the Moon and Albireo (a beautiful double star in Cygnus) through the observatory telescopes.” 

