Mica Paris apologises to Sidmouth as festival concert is moved to following day

One of the headline concerts at Sidmouth’s first Jazz and Blues Festival has been rescheduled to take place one day later.

Mica Paris was due to perform at Sidmouth Parish Church in the evening of Saturday, June 4. She will now be singing on the outdoor stage at Kennaway House on the evening of Sunday, June 5. It will be the festival’s closing finale concert.

The singer has made a personal statement to the people who are planning to come and see her show.

She said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have asked the Sidmouth Jazz & Blues Festival organisers if we can move my original performance date to Sunday, June 5.

“My heartfelt apologies that I cannot be with you in Sidmouth as originally planned on the Saturday and I am sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause.

“The wonderful news is that I am thrilled to be performing for you with my incredible band on the rescheduled date of Sunday 5 June on the outdoor stage at Kennaway House, and I am so looking forward to seeing you all, it will be such an amazing festival finale concert.”

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we have had to change Mica’s performance date, the great news is that Kennaway House is a fantastic setting to for this outdoor show.

“We are providing seating for customers and there will be onsite concessions and bar facilities at the venue.”

He added that tickets are still available for the concert.

The lawn at Kennaway House where the outdoor stage will be - Credit: Contributed

Ian said that with less than three weeks to go before the festival, his team are working hard to make sure it will be ‘an enormous success’ for Sidmouth and the wider East Devon region.

The programme includes headline ticketed concerts at Sidmouth Parish Church with blues musician Ian Siegal, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, guitarist Antonio Forcione and singer, songwriter, and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

A special intimate concert with acclaimed jazz singers Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll takes place at the Dissenters on Sunday, June 5 at 3pm.

There will be free live music at various local venues including the front lawn of Kennaway House on each of the festival’s four days, starting at midday.