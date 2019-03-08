Beloved children's author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing 'B******s to Brexit' badge

Children's author Michael Morpurgo has said he was spat at during Sidmouth Folk Festival for wearing a 'B******s to Brexit' badge.

The writer, who published War Horse in 1982, told The Guardian: "I've been spat at... I went to Sidmouth folk festival - quite a peaceable part of the world, you would have thought."

He said trouble began when he bought one of the 'little blue badges with stars around it'.

Michael said: "It was horrible. I was very upset. [The man] looked at me with an unbelievable dislike.

"I can't think of a time in my life when that would have happened. We're almost coming to a civil war situation where there's so much hate."

During an interview, with the national paper, he spoke about everything from the Grenfell Tower fire and Windrush, to the US-Mexico border and Kashmir as well his first-hand experience in Gaza and the Calais refugee camp.

He said we have turned into a 'not-caring society'.