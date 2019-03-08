Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes" A wild Boar", in the middle of the afternoon at the bottom of Balfour's at the bottom on the Old reservoir. Picture: Francine Hayes (c) copyright newzulu.com

An escaped micro-pig gave one resident a bit of a shock in Sidmouth this week.

Francine Hayes was driving down Balfours on Tuesday, June 25 when she spotted what she thought was a wild boar.

The 69-year-old, of Balfour Gardens, said: "I was driving the car and I couldn't believe my eyes. I saw what I thought was a wild boar.

"It was a bit of a shock, I just thought, I must take a photo, and got out the car. Then she started to come towards me grunting so I jumped back into the car.

"I put the picture on social media and someone commented saying she was a tame micropig that has escaped from the reserve nearby and that she even had her own Instagram page - The Amazing World of Phoebe.

"Turns out she is a lovely little pig."