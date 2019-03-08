Advanced search

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:09 26 June 2019

Could not believe my eyes

Could not believe my eyes" A wild Boar", in the middle of the afternoon at the bottom of Balfour's at the bottom on the Old reservoir. Picture: Francine Hayes

An escaped micro-pig gave one resident a bit of a shock in Sidmouth this week.

Francine Hayes was driving down Balfours on Tuesday, June 25 when she spotted what she thought was a wild boar.

The 69-year-old, of Balfour Gardens, said: "I was driving the car and I couldn't believe my eyes. I saw what I thought was a wild boar.

"It was a bit of a shock, I just thought, I must take a photo, and got out the car. Then she started to come towards me grunting so I jumped back into the car.

"I put the picture on social media and someone commented saying she was a tame micropig that has escaped from the reserve nearby and that she even had her own Instagram page - The Amazing World of Phoebe.

"Turns out she is a lovely little pig."

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

GP's bid for £1.4m Sidmouth surgery extension is one step closure to reality

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Pride of Sidmouth lifeboat makes way for new boat after 15 years

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes
