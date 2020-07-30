Middle Bar Singers support ‘special’ Sidmouth (and its bars) during Folk Week

The Middle Bar Singers usually sing in the sea on the Thursday of Folk Festival week. Picture: Middle Bar Singers Middle Bar Singers

A group of singers who have been involved with Sidmouth Folk Festival for 40 years will be seen in the town this weekend and next week, enjoying their usual pubs and supporting the festival’s future.

The Middle Bar Singers cannot perform live this year because of the Covid-19 ban on singing, but at least 12 of their members will be staying in Sidmouth to do what they can for the town.

Group member and festival freeman Tony Day said: “One of the things that makes Sidmouth so special in the folk calendar is the town itself.

“So, we’re not deserting it this year – or our favourite pubs.

“Half a dozen of us have offered to help with the street collection for the festival and we have other plans too.”

These include a virtual performance on Tuesday, August 4 with an auction for Sidmouth Lifeboat, a socially distanced dip in the sea, and an online version of their traditional session of singing miserable songs – this year called Zoom, Gloom and Despondency. They will also miss no chances to visit their favourite haunt, The Anchor Inn.