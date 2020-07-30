Advanced search

Middle Bar Singers support ‘special’ Sidmouth (and its bars) during Folk Week

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 August 2020

The Middle Bar Singers usually sing in the sea on the Thursday of Folk Festival week. Picture: Middle Bar Singers

The Middle Bar Singers usually sing in the sea on the Thursday of Folk Festival week. Picture: Middle Bar Singers

Middle Bar Singers

A group of singers who have been involved with Sidmouth Folk Festival for 40 years will be seen in the town this weekend and next week, enjoying their usual pubs and supporting the festival’s future.

The Middle Bar Singers cannot perform live this year because of the Covid-19 ban on singing, but at least 12 of their members will be staying in Sidmouth to do what they can for the town.

Group member and festival freeman Tony Day said: “One of the things that makes Sidmouth so special in the folk calendar is the town itself.

“So, we’re not deserting it this year – or our favourite pubs.

“Half a dozen of us have offered to help with the street collection for the festival and we have other plans too.”

These include a virtual performance on Tuesday, August 4 with an auction for Sidmouth Lifeboat, a socially distanced dip in the sea, and an online version of their traditional session of singing miserable songs – this year called Zoom, Gloom and Despondency. They will also miss no chances to visit their favourite haunt, The Anchor Inn.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

Sidmouth seafront gathering rallies ‘everybody against racism’

The Black Lives Matter gathering on July 25. Picture; Paul Ryder

Sidmouth guitar teacher quits after 30 years

Steve McSmith performing at The Anchor Inn during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture; Kyle Baker Photography

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

