As the Covid debate rages on, and as numbers start to increase, it will be interesting to see if more people start to wear masks again, especially in indoor situations.

This is very much a personal decision. It does surprise me to see the number of people that wear masks outdoors but if it makes them feel more protected then fair enough.

There have been a number of Covid cases in Sidmouth recently and everyone I speak to who has had it says how glad they were to have had the double vaccination. Some people are now being contacted about their booster jabs which apparently have to be administered six months after your second vaccination.

On the property front, a few more local sales have come up on the Land Registry website. The sale I noted particularly was the detached bungalow in Brownlands Close that has recently sold for £815,000. The same property sold in 2014 for £520,000.

Another sale that caught my eye was the detached bungalow in Corefields that has more than doubled in price over the last 15 years, recently selling for £550,000. The demand for properties is still high with a slow supply coming to the market.

It was reported last week that the first stage of the Sidmouth flood alleviation scheme had been officially opened. This will involve protecting properties by taking excess surface water away from Station Road. It will be stored underneath the amphitheatre that has been constructed in the former grounds of The Knowle. It looks very smart and will be a real asset to the town.

I’m told there are now 24 turnstones in the flock that are gathering on Sidmouth seafront! Also on the nature front I hear a mistle thrush was spotted in Sidmouth last week. A much rarer bird than the smaller song thrush.

On the commercial property front I see a new nail salon is due to open in the premises formerly occupied by the vape shop in the High Street. And I see on the Internet that the seafront businesses owned by the Stout family are for sale with Christies who are inviting offers over £3m. It says on the agents' website that the current owners have owned the businesses for the past 35 years and have made the decision to bring the portfolio to the market to semi-retire. The businesses include the popular Mocha café as well as other shops.

Whilst walking along the seafront the other day I noticed a car with posters on the window and windscreen. On closer inspection I could see that the car was clamped. The posters explained that the car wasn’t taxed and musn’t be interfered with.

It always astonishes me when I hear how many untaxed vehicles there are on the road so personally I think it is a good thing that the authorities are clamping down on the non payers. Pardon the pun!

On the sporting front, Sidmouth RFC lost at home to table toppers St Austell last Saturday. The announcer’s microphone stopped working in the second half and I found it amusing that people thought I’d stopped doing it as Sidmouth were conceding too many points!

Exeter Chiefs lost at home to London Irish so it was left to Exeter City to bring a little joy to local sports fans with a 2-1 over Mansfield Town. This extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions, a club record.

I have been asked why I don’t mention Sidmouth Town AFC in my column so I’ve put that right! Seriously, I have to get copy in by first thing on Monday morning and I don’t know any scores. Also, they have very good coverage in this paper anyway.

Finally, the Haldon Gold Cup steeplechase takes place at Exeter Racecourse next Tuesday afternoon (2nd November.) It is the biggest race in the calendar at Exeter and always attracts a good crowd.







