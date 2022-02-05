'Could landfill ever be dug up and recycled?'

Opinion

Firstly this week I have to say I thought BBC Countryfile did a fantastic job in showcasing the Clinton Devon Estate, and the businesses within it, last Sunday.

Otterton Mill was heavily featured as was Stantyway Farm and also the large dairy farm on the estate.

The changes to the lower Otter were also discussed which will see the relocation of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club and the creation of further wetland and saltmarshes.

The programme also confirmed that a bridge will be built to link up the South West Coastal Path with the other side of the river.

A visit to the BBC IPlayer is suggested if you wish to view the programme.

I was delighted to read Councillor Denise Bickley write that the waste in our grey bins (the ones that say landfill waste), is not actually going to landfill any more.

Apparently all non recycling goes to the Energy from Waste Plant to generate electricity.

It will be interesting to know if the landfill waste that we have buried over the years is ever going to be dug up and recycled in the future or would that be economically unviable?

Items such as tin cans, bottles and jars would have gone to landfill in the old days but the economic realisation is that these items may forever stay underground. That is surely not good news.

The resurfacing of the Radway area and the High Street took place last Sunday.

It is great to have part of the resurfacing completed so people can see just what Temple Street, Vicarage Road and Fore Street will look like once the work is completed. This should give everyone a positive feeling especially some of the business owners who this paper reported last week are struggling at the moment.

Last Saturday, Sidmouth Rugby Club 1st XV had a great game against Wellington at The Blackmore. There was lots of top quality action with some great running moves especially in the first half. Eventually Sidmouth ran out winners by 34-21.

Exeter Chiefs continued their inconsistent season with an 18-14 defeat at London Irish.

This weekend sees the start of the 6 Nations championship with England playing Scotland at 4:45 pm on Saturday. The other games are Ireland against Wales on Saturday and France against Italy on Sunday.

Exeter City failed to take advantage of Hartlepool having a player sent off as they drew 0-0 at St James Park.

This weekend sees the fourth round of the FA Cup with some intriguing ties taking place. These include Plymouth Argyle playing away to Chelsea.

This week‘s suggested walk involves getting the bus to Exmouth and walking back along the coastal path to Sidmouth. It took us nearly five hours but it was worthwhile as the views along the way are stunning.

We saw a wide variety of birds and stopped in Budleigh Salterton to get fish and chips which in hindsight was a mistake! Not because they weren’t lovely. They just sat in our stomachs and made walking a more difficult task.

It will be interesting to hear people’s thoughts about the new Highway Code regulations which came into effect from last Saturday (January 29). Whether you are a pedestrian, a cyclist or a motorist I hope you feel safe.

It reminded me of the joke that a man in Sidmouth is knocked down every day of the year and by the end of January he has had a guts full of it! Hopefully pedestrians are avoiding that fate at junctions which is one of the major changes.

Finally, as mentioned a couple of weeks ago, I am doing the Sidmouth to Seaton coastal path walk with an old school friend on Tuesday, February 15, leaving at 10am.

I’m delighted others from Sidmouth are now joining us. If you would like to come along you’d be very welcome.