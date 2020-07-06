Advanced search

Homemade face masks helping to raise money for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2020

Julie Steeples of Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery who gave been making face masks and providing some of the proceeds to the mental health charity Mind. Picture: Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery

Julie Steeples of Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery who gave been making face masks and providing some of the proceeds to the mental health charity Mind. Picture: Sidmouth Fabrics & Haberdashery

A group of volunteers have been raising money for a mental health charity by selling homemade masks.

Sidmouth Fabrics and Haberdashery on Mill Street is owned by Julie Steeples and she was inspired to start the project by a customer and friend who was in need of some company.

The small group first started sewing in May and they sell the face masks for £3.50, with half of the proceeds going to the mental health charity Mind.

Julie said they decided to donate to Mind as they believed it was a ‘poignant’ charity, given the impact the pandemic continues to have on people’s mental health.

The sewers hope to raise £1000 and are more than halfway there, having sold around 350 masks so far.

If you are interested in purchasing a mask, you can visit the shop on Mill Street. They are open 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday or you can ring Julie on 01395 513209.

