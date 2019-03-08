Coastal fun day to help clean up Sidmouth beach
PUBLISHED: 11:55 03 September 2019
Archant
A founder of a health recipe box company is heading back to his home town of Sidmouth to host a coastal clean up.
Giles Humphries, from Sidmouth, co-founded Mindful Chef, a health recipe box business, and is teaming up with Jurassic Paddle Sports for the afternoon on Saturday, September 14.
The Sidmouth businessman started up the successful business with his friends Rob Grief-Gran back in 2015.
The Herald previously reported how the trio were able to raise £1million in five days to support their business, which has received backing from Sir Andy Murray and Victoria Pendleton CBE.
The clean up will get underway at 12.30pm for an hour.
From 1.30pm there will be beach fitness style bootcamps with Mindful Chef ambassador Janey Holliday, paddle boarding and kayaking activities.
The sessions will end at 2.30pm when goody bags will be handed out.
Comments have been disabled on this article.