Coastal fun day to help clean up Sidmouth beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

A founder of a health recipe box company is heading back to his home town of Sidmouth to host a coastal clean up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends Myles Hopper, Rob Grief-Gran, and Sidmouth's Giles Humphries have seen their business Mindful Chef raise more than £1million in a week. Pictured are Myles and Giles. Friends Myles Hopper, Rob Grief-Gran, and Sidmouth's Giles Humphries have seen their business Mindful Chef raise more than £1million in a week. Pictured are Myles and Giles.

Giles Humphries, from Sidmouth, co-founded Mindful Chef, a health recipe box business, and is teaming up with Jurassic Paddle Sports for the afternoon on Saturday, September 14.

The Sidmouth businessman started up the successful business with his friends Rob Grief-Gran back in 2015.

The Herald previously reported how the trio were able to raise £1million in five days to support their business, which has received backing from Sir Andy Murray and Victoria Pendleton CBE.

The clean up will get underway at 12.30pm for an hour.

From 1.30pm there will be beach fitness style bootcamps with Mindful Chef ambassador Janey Holliday, paddle boarding and kayaking activities.

The sessions will end at 2.30pm when goody bags will be handed out.