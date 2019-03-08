Advanced search

Mindful Chef co-founders head home to host beach clean up

PUBLISHED: 06:45 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 13 September 2019

Friends Myles Hopper, Rob Grief-Gran, and Sidmouth's Giles Humphries have seen their business Mindful Chef raise more than £1million in a week. Pictured are Myles and Giles.

Friends Myles Hopper, Rob Grief-Gran, and Sidmouth's Giles Humphries have seen their business Mindful Chef raise more than £1million in a week. Pictured are Myles and Giles.

Archant

Sidmouth and Exmouth residents are invited to join a national beach clean up this weekend.

Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries, co-founders of Mindful Chef, will be hosting events in their home towns on Saturday (September 14).

The pair co-founded the health recipe box company back in 2015 and have set their customers a challenge to take part in its first ever coastal clean-ups.

The business has received 121 pledges from customers across the country with events taking place on beaches across the United Kingdom in a bid to help clear the coastline and protect marine life.

Mr Hopper, who is originally from Exmouth, and Mr Humphries, who hails from Sidmouth, will be heading down to events at Orcombe Point in Exmouth from 10am and 12.30pm in Sidmouth.

The initiative is part of the B Corp3 certified company's aim to use their business as a force for good, putting people and the planet first.

This newspaper previously reported that the trio were able to raise £1million in five days to support their business, which has received backing from Sir Andy Murray and Victoria Pendleton CB

Sidmouth-born Mr Humphries has joined forces with Jurassic PaddleSports for the afternoon.

The Sidmouth clean up will get under way at 12.30pm for an hour.

From 1.30pm there will be beach fitness style bootcamps with Mindful Chef ambassador Janey Holliday, paddle boarding and kayaking activities.

The sessions will end at 2.30pm when goody bags will be handed out.

In Exmouth, the pair will be joined by students from the town's community college.

Mr Hooper said: "Giles and I both grew up surfing on the Devon and Cornish coast together and with sustainable produce and packaging being a key component of our company, the idea to help tackle plastic pollution is something that's very close to our hearts.

"We're so grateful to our customers for helping us in this mission."

