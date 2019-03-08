Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road
PUBLISHED: 15:11 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 08 April 2019
A number of cars have been damaged in a spate of ‘mindless vandalism’ along an Ottery road.
Ottery Police is appealing for information after a number of cars were reported damaged on Monday, April 8.
Officers reported damaged vehicles had their wing mirrors kicked or knocked off after being parked along the Butts Hill, at the junction of Butts Road.
A police spokesman said: “A number of cars have had their wing mirrors kicked or knocked off on the pavement side. This is totally mindless vandalism.”
Anyone affected or help identify the persons responsible has been asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk.
