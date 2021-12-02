A cat that went missing two years ago has been reunited with its overjoyed owner after being found living as a stray in Sidmouth.

For a few months, dog walkers in the grounds of the Knowle had been noticing a little white cat with black patches that always seemed to be around. One local resident, Annie Reddish, formed a real bond with the friendly feline, and nicknamed her Mousey.

Mousey sitting on Annie's shoulder in the grounds of The Knowle - Credit: Annie Reddish

She said: “Mousey appeared 'out of the blue' in The Knowle. Many people saw her and were concerned but where had she come from?

"She began following me and my little dog Louis and I was likened to The Pied Piper. Her 'walk' took her all around The Knowle, but should any other dog appear - and of course, there are many - she would dart into the undergrowth, and await their disappearance before re-joining us on our walk.”

Stray cat Mousey with Annie Reddish's dog Louis at The Knowle in Sidmouth - Credit: Annie Reddish

Annie began bringing food and treats for Mousey on her walks in the Knowle - chicken, prawns and ham twice a day. She said: “She adored the food, but I worried about where she was living overnight. The Council buildings were a safe bet as the area was securely fenced off, but I was worried as the nights were drawing in and getting colder.”

The stray cat, nicknamed Mousey by her Sidmouth 'friend' Annie Reddish - Credit: Annie Reddish

Annie put photos of Mousey on telegraph poles around the Knowle and informed Cats Protection, who put an appeal on Facebook. Town councillor Kelvin Dent, who lives in Knowle Drive, circulated a photo of the cat around the neighbourhood, asking if anyone owned her or would be willing to adopt her.

Annie said: “On November 23 I had a call from a lady in Colyford - she'd been notified by a friend, who'd seen Mousey on Facebook, saying that she was certain that it was her cat.”

And it was.

Two years ago Janice Gibbins had been taking her cat – real name Priscilla – to a vet near The Byes to be treated for an injured paw. As she took the cat carrier out of the car, Priscilla escaped and ran off. Janice searched in vain and posted photos on Facebook, but no-one had seen her.

Priscilla is now back home with Janice, who is over the moon: “I can’t believe it - and she hasn’t reacted any differently towards me. I thought after two years, she might not have known me, but she certainly does.”