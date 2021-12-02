News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Two-years-missing cat back home after turning up in Sidmouth

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:01 AM December 2, 2021
The stray cat 'Mousey' reunited with her owner, Janice Gibbins in Colyford

The stray cat 'Mousey' reunited with her owner, Janice Gibbins in Colyford - Credit: Contributed

A cat that went missing two years ago has been reunited with its overjoyed owner after being found living as a stray in Sidmouth. 

For a few months, dog walkers in the grounds of the Knowle had been noticing a little white cat with black patches that always seemed to be around. One local resident, Annie Reddish, formed a real bond with the friendly feline, and nicknamed her Mousey.  

Mousey sitting on Annie's shoulder in the grounds of The Knowle

Mousey sitting on Annie's shoulder in the grounds of The Knowle - Credit: Annie Reddish

She said: “Mousey appeared 'out of the blue' in The Knowle. Many people saw her and were concerned but where had she come from? 

"She began following me and my little dog Louis and I was likened to The Pied Piper.  Her 'walk' took her all around The Knowle, but should any other dog appear -  and of course, there are many - she would dart into the undergrowth, and await their disappearance before re-joining us on our walk.” 

Stray cat Mousey with Annie Reddish's dog Louis at The Knowle in Sidmouth

Stray cat Mousey with Annie Reddish's dog Louis at The Knowle in Sidmouth - Credit: Annie Reddish

Annie began bringing food and treats for Mousey on her walks in the Knowle - chicken, prawns and ham twice a day. She said: “She adored the food, but I worried about where she was living overnight.  The Council buildings were a safe bet as the area was securely fenced off, but I was worried as the nights were drawing in and getting colder.” 

The stray cat, nicknamed Mousey by her Sidmouth 'friend' Annie Reddish

The stray cat, nicknamed Mousey by her Sidmouth 'friend' Annie Reddish - Credit: Annie Reddish

Annie put photos of Mousey on telegraph poles around the Knowle and informed Cats Protection, who put an appeal on Facebook. Town councillor Kelvin Dent, who lives in Knowle Drive, circulated a photo of the cat around the neighbourhood, asking if anyone owned her or would be willing to adopt her.   

Annie said: “On November 23 I had a call from a lady in Colyford - she'd been notified by a friend, who'd seen Mousey on Facebook, saying that she was certain that it was her cat.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for quarry at Ottery St Mary REFUSED
  2. 2 Council set to approve plans for a new quarry in Ottery St Mary
  3. 3 Yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Devon tonight
  1. 4 New look for interior of Sidmouth's Norman Lockyer Observatory
  2. 5 Four great attractions to visit prior to Christmas
  3. 6 Shopping locally has never mattered so much as it does now
  4. 7 Air ambulance attends beach fall incident in Sidmouth
  5. 8 Sidmouth late night shopping is back after the pandemic
  6. 9 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
  7. 10 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns

And it was. 

Two years ago Janice Gibbins had been taking her cat – real name Priscilla – to a vet near The Byes to be treated for an injured paw. As she took the cat carrier out of the car, Priscilla escaped and ran off. Janice searched in vain and posted photos on Facebook, but no-one had seen her. 

Priscilla is now back home with Janice, who is over the moon: “I can’t believe it - and she hasn’t reacted any differently towards me. I thought after two years, she might not have known me, but she certainly does.” 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Business prepare for Covid restrictions to be lifted on Monday, July 19

Opinion

It's all power to the pedestrian... and we must embrace change

Vince Page

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Ottery woman's home 'cuckooed' by County Lines drug gang

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
covid 19

Boris Johnson

How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Rescue dogs needing new home in Devon

Pets

Seven rescue animals in Devon needing new forever homes

Philippa Davies

person