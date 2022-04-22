News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Missing woman found after police search

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:26 AM April 22, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

A vulnerable elderly lady who was reported missing in Sidmouth yesterday (Thursday, April 21) has been found after a major police search. 

The alarm was raised yesterday evening when 78-year-old Vivienne Greenland had not been seen since 2.30pm. She had last been spotted in the All Saints Road area. 

There was concern for her welfare because she was considered vulnerable for medical reasons. At 5.40pm police issued a description of her and an urgent appeal for information about her whereabouts, and a search was carried out in areas including the Byes and the seafront. 

Police have now confirmed that she has been found safely by officers, and have thanked the public for their help. 

