Sidmouth Herald > News

Missing woman may be in Sidmouth

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:04 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 3:34 PM August 10, 2022
Sarah Buckingham

Sarah Buckingham, believed to be in Sidmouth - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A woman missing from Exeter is believed to be somewhere in Sidmouth. 

Sarah Buckingham, 54, was last seen in the Exeter area at around 9.30pm on Monday, August 9. 

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for sightings of her, or any information on her whereabouts. 

She is white with a slim build, 5’7” tall with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and may be wearing black trousers and a blue striped top. 

Anyone who can help police to locate her is asked to call the police on 999 quotnig log number 131 of Wednesday, August 10. 

A more recent, but lower quality, image of Sarah Buckingham

A more recent, but lower quality, image of Sarah Buckingham - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police


