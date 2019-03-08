Luxury hampers won by lucky players - netting £1,100 for charity

Dukes Duty Manager Dan Colson drawing the winning tickets with Lion Graham. Archant

The winners of Sid Valley Lions Easter draw have been announced - with more than ten people scooping luxury hampers.

Blue Ball 3rd prize winner Carole Thorne with Lion Richard. Blue Ball 3rd prize winner Carole Thorne with Lion Richard.

During the month before Easter weekend, the Lions invited people to participate in the club's annual fundraiser by purchasing 'squares' for its Easter draw.

The draws at the sales venues took place over the Easter weekend or on Easter Monday, netting £1,100. This money will be used primarily for Sidmouth Lion Club's local community service and charity activities.

The winners: Anchor Inn - 1st: Louise Brooks, 2nd: Tony Barnes, 3rd: Pat Martin; Blue Ball Inn - 1st: Jane Hooper, 2nd: Ann Hookings, 3rd: Carole Thorne; Sidmouth hotels Dukes, Elizabeth and The Kingswood and Devoran - 1st: Amanda Gordon, 2nd: Andy Woodruff; The Golden Lion - 1st: Shane Ludgate, 2nd: Jean and Tom Ash; The Volunteer Inn - 1st: Amy Hankin, 2nd: Amy Prowse.

Anchor Inn 1st prize winner Louise Brooks with Lions Mike and Jeff. Anchor Inn 1st prize winner Louise Brooks with Lions Mike and Jeff.

Amanda Gordon receiving Dukes 1st prize from Lion Chris. Amanda Gordon receiving Dukes 1st prize from Lion Chris.

Andy Woodruff receiving Dukes 2nd prize from Lion Chris Andy Woodruff receiving Dukes 2nd prize from Lion Chris

Anchor Inn 2nd prize winner Tony Barnes with Lions Mike and Jeff. Anchor Inn 2nd prize winner Tony Barnes with Lions Mike and Jeff.

Blue Ball 1st prize being received on behalf of Jane Hooper from Lion Richard. Blue Ball 1st prize being received on behalf of Jane Hooper from Lion Richard.