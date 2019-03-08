Luxury hampers won by lucky players - netting £1,100 for charity
PUBLISHED: 07:12 18 May 2019
Archant
The winners of Sid Valley Lions Easter draw have been announced - with more than ten people scooping luxury hampers.
During the month before Easter weekend, the Lions invited people to participate in the club's annual fundraiser by purchasing 'squares' for its Easter draw.
The draws at the sales venues took place over the Easter weekend or on Easter Monday, netting £1,100. This money will be used primarily for Sidmouth Lion Club's local community service and charity activities.
The winners: Anchor Inn - 1st: Louise Brooks, 2nd: Tony Barnes, 3rd: Pat Martin; Blue Ball Inn - 1st: Jane Hooper, 2nd: Ann Hookings, 3rd: Carole Thorne; Sidmouth hotels Dukes, Elizabeth and The Kingswood and Devoran - 1st: Amanda Gordon, 2nd: Andy Woodruff; The Golden Lion - 1st: Shane Ludgate, 2nd: Jean and Tom Ash; The Volunteer Inn - 1st: Amy Hankin, 2nd: Amy Prowse.
Comments have been disabled on this article.