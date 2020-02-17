Advanced search

'Deep gratitude' for donation to Motor Neurone Disease branch

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 February 2020

MND Exeter & East Devon volunteer Alan Smith receives the cheque from Julie Marish from Waitrose. Picture: MND

MND Exeter & East Devon volunteer Alan Smith receives the cheque from Julie Marish from Waitrose. Picture: MND

Shoppers at Sidmouth's Waitrose have boosted the funds of the local branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

A cheque for £420 has been presented to the association, thanks to shoppers who voted with their green tokens for Waitrose to donate to the MND branch through its Community Matters scheme.

Elizabeth Cargill, chair of the Exeter and East Devon MND Association committee, said she wanted to express 'deep gratitude' to Waitrose and all the local people who supported the cause.

She said: "Your kindness will assist to support individuals and families in the area impacted and affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

"MND is a life changing disease, which currently has no cure.

"There are many new trials going ahead and it appears that good progress is being made scientifically to understand and treat symptoms stemming from the disease.

"Meanwhile, your kindness has gifted us an ability to boost our grants for local individuals who may require financial assistance."

