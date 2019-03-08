Advanced search

New business looks forward to opening doors on Sidmouth High Street

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 May 2019

A sneak peek inside Coastline Mobility. Picture: Matt Gerry

A sneak peek inside Coastline Mobility. Picture: Matt Gerry

Archant

The Herald has been featuring different local businesses in the paper, celebrating the town's diversity. This week we hear from Matt Gerry of Coastline Mobility which will be opening in the High Street on Saturday, May 25.

Tell us about yourself.

As I have been involved in the mobility industry during my father's 30 years of experience, I am delighted to have this opportunity to run my own business. Having lived in East Devon all of my life I am keen to build the business for my long term future in Sidmouth.

Tell us about your business.

We offer a wide range of products in the mobility industry ranging from small aids, beds and bath aids to scooters and rise and recline chairs. We also offer servicing, free no obligation home demonstrations and a range of hire equipment.

What makes you different to other mobility companies?

As a caring family business we hope that our holistic approach to the industry can provide our local community with all the support they need. As the only mobility shop in the area, being local to our customers is key to providing them with the support they need as soon as they need it.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

If possible I would like to expand the business to incorporate multiple outlets within the surrounding area, supporting the wider community.

What's the most interesting part of your job?

Meeting a variety of people on a daily basis from all walks of life and the stories they offer.

Tell us something that might surprise people about yourself or your business?

I lived in Slovenia for a small period of time and speak four languages.

