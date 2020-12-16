‘I cannot imagine what it’s like knowing that you don’t have a warm place to go back to’ - Molly Bond

Molly Bond, Year nine student at The King’s School.

Until recently, I didn’t think a lot about how horrible it must be to be homelessness.

The one thing I did know is that it was something I never wanted to experience.

After learning about the book ‘Stone Cold’ in my English lessons, the reality of being homeless became a reality to me.

It’s terrible how many challenges people in that situation face

An example of a few struggles each homeless person contends with everyday are the cold, hunger and thirst, not to mention issues around mental health.

Facing the weather, especially as we head into winter, is such a hard thing to do.

I cannot imagine what it’s like knowing that you don’t have a warm place to go back to, just an empty doorway.

This really hit home when me and my family went to get McDonald’s one evening last week.

I ordered a milkshake but they were unavailable so I asked for a salted caramel latte.

When I got it, I just thought - do I really need a hot latte compared to one of these poor homeless people?

I looked around the car park that we were standing in and I saw something in a doorway.

After getting closer I realised it was a homeless man sat on a mattress reading a book in a doorway.

I said hello to him and gave him the latte. He was very grateful and happy.

We got into the car to head home when I thought he was probably hungry too, not just thirsty and cold.

I begged my family to go back to the drive though so we could buy him some food and I finally got my way.

We ordered him a double Big Mac, fries and a bottle of water. We parked and walked over to him again.

The shock on his face made it clear he was not expecting us to come back. I put the food down next to him and he was so thankful again.

We started to have a conversation with him and found out that his name was John.

It felt so good to help him out with food and the fact that he was so grateful made it ten times better.