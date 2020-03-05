Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth's town centre is set to get national exposure next week as one of its businesses features on a popular television show.

Clothing boutique Flaunt It, in Fore Street, looks set to appear on next Thursday's episode of Money for Nothing on BBC.

The show follows entrepreneur Sarah Moore as she transforms everyday garbage and sells them on.

Steven Kendall-Tory, of Flaunt It, told the Herald he purchased a set of bags - repurposed from a collection of old tents - from the show which will go on sale for charity.

He said while the BBC were in town to shoot for the episode, they took shots of the town centre as well as doing a 'piece to camera' with him.

Mr Kendall-Tory said he has teamed up with local fundraiser Charile Gwillim and profits from the sale of the bags will go towards Brain Tumour Research.

A window display has been arranged to coincide with the airing of the episode on Thursday (March 12) at 3.45pm.