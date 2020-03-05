Advanced search

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

PUBLISHED: 09:56 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 05 March 2020

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Archant

Sidmouth's town centre is set to get national exposure next week as one of its businesses features on a popular television show.

Clothing boutique Flaunt It, in Fore Street, looks set to appear on next Thursday's episode of Money for Nothing on BBC.

The show follows entrepreneur Sarah Moore as she transforms everyday garbage and sells them on.

Steven Kendall-Tory, of Flaunt It, told the Herald he purchased a set of bags - repurposed from a collection of old tents - from the show which will go on sale for charity.

He said while the BBC were in town to shoot for the episode, they took shots of the town centre as well as doing a 'piece to camera' with him.

Mr Kendall-Tory said he has teamed up with local fundraiser Charile Gwillim and profits from the sale of the bags will go towards Brain Tumour Research.

A window display has been arranged to coincide with the airing of the episode on Thursday (March 12) at 3.45pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Leap Year Parkrun makes for a novel occasion

The Sidmouth Running Club group that took part in the Exmouth Leap Year Parkrun. Picture: JULIA HADDRELL

Flybe enters administration - customers advised to seek alternative travel arrangements

Flybe flight taking off Picutre: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

District council agrees £5 Council Tax increase for average households

EDDC Council Tax

Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH
Drive 24