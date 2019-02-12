Special edition of Monopoly released for charity’s anniversary

A special edition of Monopoly has been comissioned to mark The Donkey Sanctuary's 50th anniversary. Picture: Hasbros Archant

A special edition of Monopoly following a rescue donkey’s journey to a sanctuary has been launched by a Sidmouth charity.

The Donkey Sanctuary has revealed a special edition of the popular board game as part of celebrations to mark the cause’s 50th anniversary this year.

The charity has been working with the makers of the popular property trading game to produce its own unique edition.

It follows a donkey’s journey at the sanctuary - from its first day in the new arrivals unit to being re-homed with a donkey guardian.

James Searle, head of commercial activities at The Donkey Sanctuary says: “We are really excited to be launching our own unique version of Monopoly in our 50th anniversary year.

“The game is a fun way for people to find out more about the work we do and support the charity.”

Along the way players will face vet bills and will be able to buy food and bedding.

They will find barns and shelters in place of hotels and houses, and be able to discover more about the work of the charity.

Produced and licensed in conjunction with Hasbro Gaming, the game celebrates the vital work of the international animal welfare charity.

It’s a fun and interactive way to immerse yourself in their work, from ensuring animals in sanctuary are well-fed and groomed to enabling communities around the world to meet the needs of their working animals through better harnessing, veterinary treatment and living conditions.

The Donkey Sanctuary celebrates its 50th anniversary with special events throughout 2019.

This milestone is an opportunity to both look back on the charity’s landmark achievements and take stock of the massive challenges in a world where the suffering of animals remains abhorrent.

Since its foundation by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen in 1969, The Donkey Sanctuary has grown from a charity rescuing UK donkeys from neglect and abuse to an international welfare organisation transforming the lives of millions of donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them for a living.

Visit thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/shop to buy your edition.