Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

PUBLISHED: 14:54 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 21 June 2019

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Stagecoach

Residents in Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford will be able to travel to Exeter for less money after Stagecoach announced a month-long trial change to its boundary.

Passengers of the firm's Exeter Plus can take advantage of the trial, which affects services 9, 157, 357, 58 and 95, from July 14 to August 11.

The extension offers customers reduced fares, enabling them to save £2.10 on a daily Explorer ticket and £8 on a weekly Explorer ticket.

Passengers will be able to travel to and from Exeter for the day for £6.20.

Weekly travel is £22.00 and groups of up to five people will be able to travel for £12.40.

Bob Dennison, Stagecoach South West's managing director, said: "At Stagecoach South West we are always looking for new ways to improve the service and value we offer our customers.

"After listening to feedback, we are embarking on a trial to extend of the Exeter Plus boundary and hope it will prove popular with new and existing passengers.

"Following the three week trial we will review passenger uptake to determine how popular the extension is."

The reduced fares apply only to daily and weekly tickets.

