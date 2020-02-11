Advanced search

Classic whodunnit play at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 February 2020

Presumed Guilty. Picture: Moonlight Theatre

Presumed Guilty. Picture: Moonlight Theatre

Moonlight Theatre

A 'good old-fashioned whodunnit' will be staged at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, February 15.

Presumed Guilty is written and performed by the local group Moonstone Theatre.

It is set in spring 1935. The courts of assize in Exeter have just finished, and the judge is taking a couple of days off to walk on the moors, before resuming the Western circuit.

He receives a strange invitation to visit an isolated village hall, and is shocked to learn that a case, that only days before had resulted in a death sentence, appears to be far from over.

The one-off show is at 7.30pm and tickets are £13.

