More heat over jet ski noise in Sidmouth

More heat has been directed from the community on to the operators of noisy jet skis whizzing up and down Sidmouth’s coast.

The Herald previously reported on two jet skiers being slammed for their ‘selfish’ behaviour after they ‘shattered the peace’ of hundreds of beach goers in Salcombe Regis.

At the time, beach-goer Gordon Scott said: “The noise reverberating around the coast was very loud and intrusive even though they were not near enough to endanger swimmers.

“It seemed quite extraordinary that two people could shatter the peace of hundreds if not thousands of others.”

Since then a number of Herald readers have contacted the paper about the issue.

Among them was Tony and Barbara Dustan-Smith who said: “We totally agree with Gordon Scott’s comments regarding the extremely noisy jet skis off the Sidmouth beach.

“We have noticed these a few times recently, taking off from the east end of the promenade, where apparently it is permitted to launch; there were three or four there one Sunday afternoon.

“People were swimming in that area as well, so it seemed to us to be a danger, but the worst thing was the terrible noise reverberating all along the sea shore.

“We could still hear the noise when sitting in our garden in Manor Road.

“One of the attractions of jet skis seems to be the amount of noise generated, rather like the macho image of loud powerful motorbikes.

“It does certainly spoil the enjoyment of our peaceful beautiful beach and coast here, and we sincerely hope there is some local bylaw to prevent this abuse of other people’s peace and quiet. “

Jane Mortimore, aged 60, added: “I was on the beach that day and that particular jet ski was extremely loud and yes it was annoying.

“The beach is a place to have fun and speed boats and jet skis are all part of beach life but the jet ski in question sounded like its engine silencer had been removed.”

