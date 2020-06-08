Advanced search

East Devon District Council to discuss reopening more public toilets

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 June 2020

More of East Devon’s public toilets could reopen if district councillors agree to the move.

Ten of the 26 facilities reopened last month, with cleaning three times daily and hand sanitisers available.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has confirmed that it is looking into the possibility of opening more of them, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

An EDDC spokesman said: “Due to the enhanced cleaning requirements of following government Covid-19 secure guidance, opening further toilets will require additional staffing resources and budget.

“We will shortly be taking a report to our Cabinet to decide what additional toilets we can open.”

No date has been given for the meeting, which will be separate from the main Cabinet meetings.

The public toilets currently open are at West Street car park, Axminster; East End (Lime Kiln), Budleigh Salterton; Jubilee Gardens, Beer; Foxholes car park, Exmouth; Manor Gardens, Exmouth; Queens Drive/Old Lifeboat, Exmouth; King Street, Honiton; West Walk, Seaton; Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth and Triangle, Sidmouth.

