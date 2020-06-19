More public toilets to be reopened across East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins Archant

More public toilets will be reopened across the district for public health and to support economic recovery, the council has decided.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) bosses are also planning to lobby the areas MPs for more funding to help district through the pandemic.

Four more public toilets will re-open In East Devon from Monday, June 29, adding to the ten facilities across the district that already are.

The four toilets that will be re-opened are:

Cliff Path (West End, Steamer Steps), Budleigh Salterton.

Magnolia Centre, Exmouth.

Phear Park, Exmouth.

Market Place, Sidmouth.

The other ten toilets are:

West Street Car Park, Axminster

East End (Lime Kiln), Budleigh Salterton

Jubilee Gardens, Beer

Foxholes Car Park, Exmouth

Manor Gardens, Exmouth

Queens Drive/Old Lifeboat, Exmouth

King Street, Honiton

West Walk, Seaton

Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

Triangle, Sidmouth

Opening hours for all 14 toilets will be extended from 8am to 8pm during the summer at a cost of almost £77,000 to ensure they are cleaned to stringent Covid-19 standards.

The toilets will be cleaned four times a day in the summer with viricidal cleaning products and three times a day in the winter.

Every week the toilets will have a full site disinfected deep clean.

The council’s street cleaning summer budget of £62,000 has also been restored to help deal with the expected influx of visitors in the coming weeks.

East Devon District Council’s Cabinet mad the decision at a meeting on Thursday, June 18.

The cabinet took several factors into account when makings its decision. These include:

The difficulty of those who need access to a toilet more often and the health hazard of people relieving themselves on the streets.

The re-opening of high streets and the need for public toilet facilities as cafes and restaurants who may normally provide them remain closed.

An exceptional increase in the number of visitors during April and May during the fine weather where the council had to clear more litter than in the busiest summer periods.

An expected increase in day trippers to the district’s towns, coast and countryside as holidaymakers are unable to go abroad this year.

The significant costs of opening all toilets to meet the government’s Covid-19 enhanced cleaning.

The council will continue to review the situation with the public toilets.