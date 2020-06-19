Advanced search

More public toilets to be reopened across East Devon

PUBLISHED: 16:11 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 19 June 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

More public toilets will be reopened across the district for public health and to support economic recovery, the council has decided.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) bosses are also planning to lobby the areas MPs for more funding to help district through the pandemic.

Four more public toilets will re-open In East Devon from Monday, June 29, adding to the ten facilities across the district that already are.

The four toilets that will be re-opened are:

Cliff Path (West End, Steamer Steps), Budleigh Salterton.

Magnolia Centre, Exmouth.

Phear Park, Exmouth.

Market Place, Sidmouth.

The other ten toilets are:

West Street Car Park, Axminster

East End (Lime Kiln), Budleigh Salterton

Jubilee Gardens, Beer

Foxholes Car Park, Exmouth

Manor Gardens, Exmouth

Queens Drive/Old Lifeboat, Exmouth

King Street, Honiton

West Walk, Seaton

Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

Triangle, Sidmouth

Opening hours for all 14 toilets will be extended from 8am to 8pm during the summer at a cost of almost £77,000 to ensure they are cleaned to stringent Covid-19 standards.

The toilets will be cleaned four times a day in the summer with viricidal cleaning products and three times a day in the winter.

Every week the toilets will have a full site disinfected deep clean.

The council’s street cleaning summer budget of £62,000 has also been restored to help deal with the expected influx of visitors in the coming weeks.

East Devon District Council’s Cabinet mad the decision at a meeting on Thursday, June 18.

The cabinet took several factors into account when makings its decision. These include:

The difficulty of those who need access to a toilet more often and the health hazard of people relieving themselves on the streets.

The re-opening of high streets and the need for public toilet facilities as cafes and restaurants who may normally provide them remain closed.

An exceptional increase in the number of visitors during April and May during the fine weather where the council had to clear more litter than in the busiest summer periods.

An expected increase in day trippers to the district’s towns, coast and countryside as holidaymakers are unable to go abroad this year.

The significant costs of opening all toilets to meet the government’s Covid-19 enhanced cleaning.

The council will continue to review the situation with the public toilets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary return to training and the off-pitch work increases at Washbrook Meadow

Ottery St Mary CC fortunes in June 20 action of bygone seasons

Dave Jessop hits out for Tipton St John. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Sidmouth Running Club’s ‘Fab Five’ conquer Devon and net haul of gold medals

Sidmouth Running Club junior members Seth and Flynn Lancaster doing their final walk to Ladram Bay which saw them complete their 'Conquer a Devon Route' Challenge as set by School Games Active Devon. Picture; SRC

More public toilets to be reopened across East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson
Drive 24