Advanced search

More than £800 donated to help Tipton St John Cricket Club through pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 June 2020

Tipton St John Sports Pavilion Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John Sports Pavilion Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Tipton cricket club has been given hundreds of pounds after the pandemic left it with no income from match fees or sponsorship.

A total of £828 in National Lottery funding from England’s Community Emergency Fund has been given to the club to help towards the financial commitments it still has to meet.

The outbreak of the virus and the consequent shutdown of businesses as of March 23 has left the sport and physical activity sector facing a period of uncertainty.

In response, on March 31, Sport England announced a £195million package to help the sport and physical activity sector through Covid-19.

Within the package is a £20million Community Emergency Fund of National Lottery money to deliver immediate funding to those who have a role in supporting the nation to be active, but are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the impact of coronavirus.

The grant will allow Tipton St John Cricket Club to cover its rental and maintenance costs for the coming months.

David Birch, the club’s chairman, said: “This is a great relief – with virtually no income at present, our financial resources are very thin, but we still have rent to pay and equipment to maintain.

“This very welcome grant should see us through this difficult period.”

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England’s chief executive, said: “As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity participation, we want the vital grassroots organisations that make sport and physical activity happen in this country to not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future.

“The £20m Community Emergency fund, made possible by National Lottery players, is part of a multimillion pound package of support we are providing to ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to the nation’s health and wellbeing.

“We are proud to be able to provide vital funding to Tipton St John Cricket Club to help it through these extremely challenging times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Zaq ‘Marathon Man’ Bevan nears the end of a phenomenal fundraising effort

Zaq Bevan with John Keast who ran with him on day 532 of his 60-day running marathon. Picture: ZAC BEVAN

Exeter & District Sunday League inviting applications from new teams for next season

Goal!

More than £800 donated to help Tipton St John Cricket Club through pandemic

Tipton St John Sports Pavilion Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 seasons - Double delight in the 2018/19 campaign

Honiton rugby action

Cricket - but not as we know it - reaction to the idea of 8-a-side

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24