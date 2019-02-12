‘Not a decision taken lightly’ - Another Sidmouth business announces closure

More Than Mobility has announced it was close down at the end of the month. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

A Sidmouth shop providing mobility equipment and disability aids will shut at the end of the month.

More Than Mobility will not be renewing its lease and shutting its High Street store as of March 29.

The company was taken over by More Than Mobility in August 2016 after being previously owned by Hearing and Mobility.

A company spokesman said: “Due to the rising rents and rate costs we have take the difficult decision to close More Than Mobility Sidmouth, it is not something we have taken lightly.

“We did look for another space but it is either really big spaces or really small, the challenge in Sidmouth is trying to find space in the middle.”

The nearest store is in Plymouth, which will handle any warranty issues after the business has closed.

Sidmouth Wines announced its closure last month, joining a growing list of businesses closing their doors in the last year alone.